Eagle Health Investments LP Has $37.54 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up about 8.8% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $37,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $42,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 1.9 %

Humana Dividend Announcement

Shares of Humana stock traded up $9.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $529.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,467. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

