Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $16.76

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $16.31. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 6,566 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESTE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94.

Insider Activity

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $531.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 30.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cypress Investments, Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $14,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,503,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,264.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cypress Investments, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $14,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,503,891.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock valued at $99,905,738. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

