eCash Price Down 5.3% This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. eCash has a market cap of $549.52 million and $5.17 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,600.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00627370 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00233159 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00060639 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000685 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,228,804,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
