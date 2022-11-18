Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sylogist (TSE:SYZ)

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Sylogist Stock Performance

SYZ traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.20. 107,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.45 million and a PE ratio of 38.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.72. Sylogist has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$13.24.

Sylogist Announces Dividend

Sylogist Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is 454.55%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

