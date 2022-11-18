Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sylogist (TSE:SYZ)

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Sylogist Stock Performance
SYZ traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.20. 107,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.45 million and a PE ratio of 38.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.72. Sylogist has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$13.24.
Sylogist Announces Dividend
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.
