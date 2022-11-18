Ecolab (ECL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ecolab (NYSE: ECL):

11/7/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $169.00 to $143.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Ecolab was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

10/17/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Ecolab is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $168.00 to $159.00.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1 %

Ecolab stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,418. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average of $157.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Ecolab Inc alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 31.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.