Edgecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $33.52 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $206.87 million and approximately $33.52 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00569957 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.06 or 0.29688125 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.