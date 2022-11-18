Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $206.87 million and $33.29 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

