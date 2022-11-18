Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance
EPC stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.38. 2,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.