Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

EPC stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.38. 2,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

