Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.28

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.28 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.27). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 184.60 ($2.17), with a volume of 469,624 shares.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 174.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £710.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Helen James bought 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £19,944.96 ($23,437.09). In other news, insider Helen James purchased 11,872 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £19,944.96 ($23,437.09). Also, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £16,650 ($19,565.22).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

