EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Cuts Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Price Target to $7.00

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PIK opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. Kidpik has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $8.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 60.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kidpik in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kidpik in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kidpik in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kidpik in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

