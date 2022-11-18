EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Target Price to $4.00

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USEG. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an accumulate rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

USEG stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $67.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,091,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,822.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

