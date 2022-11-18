eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
NASDAQ EFTR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 126,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
