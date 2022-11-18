Efinity Token (EFI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $45.13 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0801 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $45.13 million and $1.30 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,535,401 tokens. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

