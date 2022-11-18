Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $1.15 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00006894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $23.31 million and approximately $748,856.69 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

