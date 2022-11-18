Electroneum Market Capitalization Reaches $40.14 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $40.14 million and $48,708.67 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006031 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001312 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,137,326 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

