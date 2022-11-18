Electroneum Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $40.50 million and approximately $40,713.14 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006042 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001309 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00014068 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,119,824 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

