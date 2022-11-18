Electroneum Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $40.50 million and approximately $40,713.14 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006042 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001309 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00014068 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000156 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,119,824 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
