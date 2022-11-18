ELIS (XLS) 1-Day Volume Tops $24.29

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $64.90 million and $24.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,710.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010720 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021506 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238189 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32450521 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.