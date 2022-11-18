Elrond (EGLD) Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Elrond has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $22.08 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $42.49 or 0.00256327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.
About Elrond
Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,706,972 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
