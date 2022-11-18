Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.72. Embraer shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 13,647 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Embraer Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 136.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Embraer Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

