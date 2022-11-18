Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.72. Embraer shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 13,647 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.
Embraer Trading Up 5.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 136.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Trading of Embraer
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
