Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Cowen

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
EBS has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.
Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance
NYSE EBS opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.04. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $52.28.
Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emergent BioSolutions (EBS)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.