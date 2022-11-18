Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Cowen

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EBS has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE EBS opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.04. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

