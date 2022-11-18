Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Trimmed by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 107,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.