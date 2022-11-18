Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $56,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

