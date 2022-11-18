Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,118,000 after purchasing an additional 130,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,335,000 after purchasing an additional 613,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 524,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,127,000 after purchasing an additional 254,385 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

