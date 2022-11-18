Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.64 million-$238.96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.06 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of DAVA opened at $78.80 on Friday. Endava has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $170.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.99 million. Endava had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at about $64,236,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Endava by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

