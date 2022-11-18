Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $100.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $112.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

DAVA opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.28. Endava has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $170.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.99 million. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 23.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

