Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$35.75 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EDVMF. Barclays lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($29.38) to GBX 2,400 ($28.20) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $19.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $27.70.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.
