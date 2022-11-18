Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 52,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,172,410 shares.The stock last traded at $7.01 and had previously closed at $6.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UUUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -174.75 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,776.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 14.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.