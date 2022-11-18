Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $86,289.42 and $89,100.68 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

