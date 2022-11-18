EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CSX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

