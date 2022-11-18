EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,575,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,267,000 after acquiring an additional 820,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.36 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

