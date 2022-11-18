EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,326,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after buying an additional 470,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $170.23 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

