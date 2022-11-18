EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $163.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

