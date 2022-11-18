EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture stock opened at $287.14 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.05 and its 200 day moving average is $284.92. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

