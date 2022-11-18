EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

ICF opened at $55.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.