EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,890 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,890 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 280,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 266,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 35,113 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $63.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

