EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

