EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

EPR Properties stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after buying an additional 530,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $48,027,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

