Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $13.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 3.1 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.38.

LOW stock opened at $208.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.46. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.