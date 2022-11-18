Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.24 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $93.24 million and $514,733.07 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00008976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,644.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00374989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00116926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00797857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00626231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00236166 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,408,874 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

