Evercore ISI Boosts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $32.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.79.
SunPower Stock Performance
Shares of SPWR opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.75.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
