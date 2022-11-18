Evercore ISI Boosts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $32.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of SPWR opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 90.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 80.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 55.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

