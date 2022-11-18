Evercore ISI Cuts Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $5.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RDFN has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Redfin Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $543.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Redfin has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $45.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 18.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also

