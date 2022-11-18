Evercore ISI Increases Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Price Target to $166.00

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI to $166.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $183.45 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -84.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 153.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.