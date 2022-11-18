Everipedia Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.30 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $33.30 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

