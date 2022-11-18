EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $13.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 10,435 shares of company stock worth $72,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.
EverQuote Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:EVER opened at $10.79 on Friday. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $346.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
