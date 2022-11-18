Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,639,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,342,263 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.34% of Eversource Energy worth $391,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of ES stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

