Evmos (EVMOS) Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00006742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $336.95 million and $880,437.30 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evmos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00571213 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.23 or 0.29753562 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.