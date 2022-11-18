Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) rose 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 179,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EXAI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Exscientia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The firm has a market cap of $832.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter worth $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.
Exscientia Company Profile
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.