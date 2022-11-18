Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Exterran Stock Performance

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Institutional Trading of Exterran

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in Exterran by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,250,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 749,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Featured Articles

