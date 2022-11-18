Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.7% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $9.24 on Friday, hitting $524.55. 40,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.64 and a 200 day moving average of $514.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

