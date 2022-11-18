Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 1.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $826,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.6% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,933,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,428,000 after buying an additional 97,631 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza
In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.38.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
